ZSVIOT PN16

ModelPN16
VendorZSVIOT
Description16-way controller
Exposespower_on_behavior, switch (state), switch_type, switch_mode
PictureZSVIOT PN16

Exposes

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Switch (all endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_all property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_all": "ON"}, {"state_all": "OFF"} or {"state_all": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch type 1-8 channels (enum, l1_l8 endpoint)

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l1_l8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l1_l8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l1_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, state, momentary.

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l4 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"}, {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l5 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"}, {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l6 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"}, {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l7 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l7 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l7": "ON"}, {"state_l7": "OFF"} or {"state_l7": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l8 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l8 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l8": "ON"}, {"state_l8": "OFF"} or {"state_l8": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch type 9-16 channels (enum, l9_l16 endpoint)

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l9_l16 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l9_l16": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l9_l16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, state, momentary.

Switch (l9 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l9 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l9": "ON"}, {"state_l9": "OFF"} or {"state_l9": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l10 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l10 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l10": "ON"}, {"state_l10": "OFF"} or {"state_l10": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Mode 11-12 channels (enum, l11_l12 endpoint)

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l11_l12 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l11_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch, curtain.

Switch (l11 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l11 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l11": "ON"}, {"state_l11": "OFF"} or {"state_l11": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l12 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l12 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l12": "ON"}, {"state_l12": "OFF"} or {"state_l12": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Mode 13-14 channels (enum, l13_l14 endpoint)

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l13_l14 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l13_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch, curtain.

Switch (l13 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l13 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l13": "ON"}, {"state_l13": "OFF"} or {"state_l13": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l14 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l14 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l14": "ON"}, {"state_l14": "OFF"} or {"state_l14": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Mode 15-16 channels (enum, l15_l16 endpoint)

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l15_l16 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l15_l16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch, curtain.

Switch (l15 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l15 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l15": "ON"}, {"state_l15": "OFF"} or {"state_l15": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l16 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l16 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l16": "ON"}, {"state_l16": "OFF"} or {"state_l16": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.