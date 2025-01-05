ZSVIOT PN16
|Model
|PN16
|Vendor
|ZSVIOT
|Description
|16-way controller
|Exposes
|power_on_behavior, switch (state), switch_type, switch_mode
|Picture
Exposes
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Switch (all endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_all property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_all": "ON"},
{"state_all": "OFF"} or
{"state_all": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch type 1-8 channels (enum, l1_l8 endpoint)
Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_l1_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_l1_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_l1_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
state,
momentary.
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l7 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l7 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l7": "ON"},
{"state_l7": "OFF"} or
{"state_l7": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l8 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l8 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l8": "ON"},
{"state_l8": "OFF"} or
{"state_l8": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch type 9-16 channels (enum, l9_l16 endpoint)
Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_l9_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_l9_l16": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_l9_l16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
state,
momentary.
Switch (l9 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l9 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l9": "ON"},
{"state_l9": "OFF"} or
{"state_l9": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l10 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l10 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l10": "ON"},
{"state_l10": "OFF"} or
{"state_l10": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Mode 11-12 channels (enum, l11_l12 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l11_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l11_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
curtain.
Switch (l11 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l11 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l11": "ON"},
{"state_l11": "OFF"} or
{"state_l11": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l12 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l12 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l12": "ON"},
{"state_l12": "OFF"} or
{"state_l12": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Mode 13-14 channels (enum, l13_l14 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l13_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l13_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
curtain.
Switch (l13 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l13 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l13": "ON"},
{"state_l13": "OFF"} or
{"state_l13": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l14 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l14 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l14": "ON"},
{"state_l14": "OFF"} or
{"state_l14": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Mode 15-16 channels (enum, l15_l16 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l15_l16 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l15_l16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
curtain.
Switch (l15 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l15 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l15": "ON"},
{"state_l15": "OFF"} or
{"state_l15": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l16 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l16 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l16": "ON"},
{"state_l16": "OFF"} or
{"state_l16": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.