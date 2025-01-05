ZSVIOT PN16

Model PN16 Vendor ZSVIOT Description 16-way controller Exposes power_on_behavior, switch (state), switch_type, switch_mode Picture

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_all property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_all": "ON"} , {"state_all": "OFF"} or {"state_all": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l1_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l1_l8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l1_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , state , momentary .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"} , {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"} , {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l7 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l7": "ON"} , {"state_l7": "OFF"} or {"state_l7": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l8 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l8": "ON"} , {"state_l8": "OFF"} or {"state_l8": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l9_l16 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l9_l16": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l9_l16": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , state , momentary .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l9 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l9": "ON"} , {"state_l9": "OFF"} or {"state_l9": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l10 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l10": "ON"} , {"state_l10": "OFF"} or {"state_l10": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l11_l12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l11_l12": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , curtain .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l11 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l11": "ON"} , {"state_l11": "OFF"} or {"state_l11": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l12 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l12": "ON"} , {"state_l12": "OFF"} or {"state_l12": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l13_l14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l13_l14": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , curtain .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l13 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l13": "ON"} , {"state_l13": "OFF"} or {"state_l13": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l14 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l14": "ON"} , {"state_l14": "OFF"} or {"state_l14": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a curtain controller. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l15_l16 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l15_l16": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , curtain .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l15 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l15": "ON"} , {"state_l15": "OFF"} or {"state_l15": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.