Model PJ-ZGD01 Vendor TuYa Description Garage door opener Exposes trigger, garage_door_contact, linkquality Picture White-label MatSee Plus PJ-ZGD01

Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true trigger is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true garage_door_contact is ON, if false OFF.