TuYa PJ-ZGD01
|Model
|PJ-ZGD01
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Garage door opener
|Exposes
|trigger, garage_door_contact, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|MatSee Plus PJ-ZGD01
Exposes
Trigger (binary)
Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
trigger property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true trigger is ON, if
false OFF.
Garage_door_contact (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true garage_door_contact is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.