Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa PJ-ZGD01

ModelPJ-ZGD01
VendorTuYa
DescriptionGarage door opener
Exposestrigger, garage_door_contact, linkquality
PictureTuYa PJ-ZGD01
White-labelMatSee Plus PJ-ZGD01

Exposes

Trigger (binary)

Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true trigger is ON, if false OFF.

Garage_door_contact (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true garage_door_contact is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.