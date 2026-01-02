Excellux PIRIV-01

ModelPIRIV-01
VendorExcellux
DescriptionPIR motion sensor, vibration sensor, and light sensor
Exposespresence_state, vibration, illumiance_warning, battery, illumiance, sampling_interval, vibration_sensitivity, illumiance_v0, illumiance_v1, illumiance_calibration
PictureExcellux PIRIV-01

Exposes

Presence state (enum)

Presence state,true:motion detected,false:no motion. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: true, false.

Vibration (binary)

Vibration state,true:vibration detected,false:no vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Illumiance warning (enum)

Illuminance warning level,low:low,high:high,none. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, low, high.

Battery (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Illumiance (numeric)

Illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is lux.

Sampling interval (numeric)

sampling illumiance interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200. The unit of this value is S.

Vibration sensitivity (numeric)

Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is times.

Illumiance v0 (numeric)

Illuminance v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_v0 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumiance_v0": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is lux.

Illumiance v1 (numeric)

Illuminance v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_v1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumiance_v1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is lux.

Illumiance calibration (numeric)

Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumiance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is lux.