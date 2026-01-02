Excellux PIRIV-01

Model PIRIV-01 Vendor Excellux Description PIR motion sensor, vibration sensor, and light sensor Exposes presence_state, vibration, illumiance_warning, battery, illumiance, sampling_interval, vibration_sensitivity, illumiance_v0, illumiance_v1, illumiance_calibration Picture

Presence state,true:motion detected,false:no motion. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: true , false .

Vibration state,true:vibration detected,false:no vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance warning level,low:low,high:high,none. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lux .

sampling illumiance interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200 . The unit of this value is S .

Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is times .

Illuminance v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_v0 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumiance_v0": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lux .

Illuminance v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the illumiance_v1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumiance_v1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lux .