Excellux PIRIV-01
|Model
|PIRIV-01
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|PIR motion sensor, vibration sensor, and light sensor
|Exposes
|presence_state, vibration, illumiance_warning, battery, illumiance, sampling_interval, vibration_sensitivity, illumiance_v0, illumiance_v1, illumiance_calibration
|Picture
Exposes
Presence state (enum)
Presence state,true:motion detected,false:no motion. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
true,
false.
Vibration (binary)
Vibration state,true:vibration detected,false:no vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Illumiance warning (enum)
Illuminance warning level,low:low,high:high,none. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illumiance (numeric)
Illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Sampling interval (numeric)
sampling illumiance interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
S.
Vibration sensitivity (numeric)
Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
times.
Illumiance v0 (numeric)
Illuminance v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_v0 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumiance_v0": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Illumiance v1 (numeric)
Illuminance v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_v1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumiance_v1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Illumiance calibration (numeric)
Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumiance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumiance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1000 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lux.