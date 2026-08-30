OWON PIR313-L

ModelPIR313-L
VendorOWON
DescriptionLight sensor
Exposesilluminance
PictureOWON PIR313-L

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.