KnockautX PIMS3028

Model PIMS3028 Vendor KnockautX Description Cover plug-in receiver multi STAK 3/STAS 3 Exposes state, cover (state, position), mode, control_back, auto_power, work_state, time_total, situation_set, fault, border, position_best, angle_horizontal, calibration, quick_calibration, switch, reset Picture

Control commands. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , stop , close , lock , unlock .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Set mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , up_delete , remove_up_down .

Set the motor running direction. Value can be found in the published state on the control_back property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_back": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .

Add wireless remote. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_power": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true auto power is ON, if false OFF.

Work state. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: opening , closing , 123 .

Total travel time. Value can be found in the published state on the time_total property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Situation of the blinds. Value can be found in the published state on the situation_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: fully_open , fully_close .

Motor fault. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.

Set lower/upper limit. Value can be found in the published state on the border property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: down_delete , remove_top_bottom .

Set the best position. Value can be found in the published state on the position_best property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_best": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Set the angle. Value can be found in the published state on the angle_horizontal property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"angle_horizontal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is ° .

Calibrate the travel limits. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , end .

Set quick calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

Trigger best position. Value can be found in the published state on the switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true switch is ON, if false OFF.