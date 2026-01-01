KnockautX PIMS3028

ModelPIMS3028
VendorKnockautX
DescriptionCover plug-in receiver multi STAK 3/STAS 3
Exposesstate, cover (state, position), mode, control_back, auto_power, work_state, time_total, situation_set, fault, border, position_best, angle_horizontal, calibration, quick_calibration, switch, reset
PictureKnockautX PIMS3028

Exposes

State (enum)

Control commands. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: open, stop, close, lock, unlock.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Mode (enum)

Set mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, up_delete, remove_up_down.

Control back (enum)

Set the motor running direction. Value can be found in the published state on the control_back property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_back": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Auto power (binary)

Add wireless remote. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_power property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_power": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true auto power is ON, if false OFF.

Work state (enum)

Work state. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: opening, closing, 123.

Time total (numeric)

Total travel time. Value can be found in the published state on the time_total property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Situation set (enum)

Situation of the blinds. Value can be found in the published state on the situation_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: fully_open, fully_close.

Fault (binary)

Motor fault. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.

Border (enum)

Set lower/upper limit. Value can be found in the published state on the border property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: down_delete, remove_top_bottom.

Position best (numeric)

Set the best position. Value can be found in the published state on the position_best property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_best": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100.

Angle horizontal (numeric)

Set the angle. Value can be found in the published state on the angle_horizontal property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"angle_horizontal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is °.

Calibration (enum)

Calibrate the travel limits. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start, end.

Quick calibration (numeric)

Set quick calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900. The unit of this value is s.

Switch (binary)

Trigger best position. Value can be found in the published state on the switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true switch is ON, if false OFF.

Reset (enum)

Trigger factory reset. Value can be found in the published state on the reset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: reset.