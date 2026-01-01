KnockautX PIMS3028
|Model
|PIMS3028
|Vendor
|KnockautX
|Description
|Cover plug-in receiver multi STAK 3/STAS 3
|Exposes
|state, cover (state, position), mode, control_back, auto_power, work_state, time_total, situation_set, fault, border, position_best, angle_horizontal, calibration, quick_calibration, switch, reset
|Picture
Exposes
State (enum)
Control commands. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
open,
stop,
close,
lock,
unlock.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Mode (enum)
Set mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
up_delete,
remove_up_down.
Control back (enum)
Set the motor running direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_back property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_back": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Auto power (binary)
Add wireless remote. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_power": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true auto power is ON, if
false OFF.
Work state (enum)
Work state. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
opening,
closing,
123.
Time total (numeric)
Total travel time. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_total property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Situation set (enum)
Situation of the blinds. Value can be found in the published state on the
situation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
fully_open,
fully_close.
Fault (binary)
Motor fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault is ON, if
false OFF.
Border (enum)
Set lower/upper limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
border property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
down_delete,
remove_top_bottom.
Position best (numeric)
Set the best position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position_best property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_best": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Angle horizontal (numeric)
Set the angle. Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_horizontal property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"angle_horizontal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°.
Calibration (enum)
Calibrate the travel limits. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
end.
Quick calibration (numeric)
Set quick calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Switch (binary)
Trigger best position. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true switch is ON, if
false OFF.
Reset (enum)
Trigger factory reset. Value can be found in the published state on the
reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
reset.