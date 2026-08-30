IOTPerfect PF-PM02D-TYZ

ModelPF-PM02D-TYZ
VendorIOTPerfect
DescriptionSmart water/gas valve
Exposesswitch (state), fault
PictureIOTPerfect PF-PM02D-TYZ

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Fault (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.