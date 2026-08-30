IOTPerfect PF-PM02D-TYZ
|Model
|PF-PM02D-TYZ
|Vendor
|IOTPerfect
|Description
|Smart water/gas valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), fault
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Fault (binary)
Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault is ON, if
false OFF.