Zigbee2MQTT

WETEN PCI E

ModelPCI E
VendorWETEN
DescriptionPC switch
Exposesstate, buzzer_feedback, lock (state), rf_pairing, linkquality
PictureWETEN PCI E

Exposes

State (binary)

PC Power. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Buzzer feedback (binary)

ON means no buzzer noise. Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_feedback property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buzzer_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON buzzer feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Rf pairing (binary)

Enables/disables RF 433 remote pairing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_pairing property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rf_pairing": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON rf pairing is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.