WETEN PCI E
|Model
|PCI E
|Vendor
|WETEN
|Description
|PC switch
|Exposes
|state, buzzer_feedback, lock (state), rf_pairing, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
PC Power. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Buzzer feedback (binary)
ON means no buzzer noise. Value can be found in the published state on the
buzzer_feedback property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"buzzer_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON buzzer feedback is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Rf pairing (binary)
Enables/disables RF 433 remote pairing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
rf_pairing property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rf_pairing": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON rf pairing is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.