# WETEN PCI E

Model PCI E Vendor WETEN Description PC switch Exposes state, buzzer_feedback, lock (state), rf_pairing, linkquality Picture

PC Power. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Buzzer feedback (binary)

ON means no buzzer noise. Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_feedback property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buzzer_feedback": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON buzzer feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

# Rf pairing (binary)

Enables/disables RF 433 remote pairing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_pairing property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rf_pairing": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON rf pairing is ON, if OFF OFF.