TuYa PA-44Z

Model PA-44Z Vendor Tuya Description Photoelectric smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery, silence, test, smoke_concentration, device_fault Picture

Press test button for 10 seconds.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .