TuYa PA-44Z

ModelPA-44Z
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmoke detector
Exposessmoke, battery, test, smoke_concentration, device_fault, linkquality
PictureTuYa PA-44Z

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Smoke_concentration (numeric)

Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Device_fault (binary)

Indicates a fault with the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true device_fault is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.