Emos P5630S
|Model
|P5630S
|Vendor
|Emos
|Description
|Radiator valve with thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), switch (state), window_open, battery_low, position, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), away_preset_days, boost_time, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, force, max_temperature, min_temperature, away_preset_temperature, week, workdays_schedule, holidays_schedule, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window open (binary)
Window open?. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window open is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Valve detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
valve_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": "ON"},
{"valve_detection": "OFF"} or
{"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device, in the
heatmode the TS0601 will remain continuously heating, i.e. it does not regulate to the desired temperature. If you want TRV to properly regulate the temperature you need to use mode
autoinstead setting the desired temperature.. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
auto,
off. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
schedule,
manual,
boost,
complex,
comfort,
eco,
away. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
0.5.
Auto lock (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
auto_lock property (value is
AUTO or
MANUAL). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_lock": "AUTO"},
{"auto_lock": "MANUAL"} or
{"auto_lock": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Away mode (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
away_mode property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": "ON"},
{"away_mode": "OFF"} or
{"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Away preset days (numeric)
Away preset days. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_preset_days property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_preset_days": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Boost time (numeric)
Boost time. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Force (enum)
Force the valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the
force property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"force": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
open,
close.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
16 and the maximum value is
70. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Away preset temperature (numeric)
Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_preset_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Week (enum)
Week format user for schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
week property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"week": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
5+2,
6+1,
7.
Workdays schedule (text)
Workdays schedule, 6 entries max, example: "00:20/5°C 01:20/5°C 6:59/15°C 18:00/5°C 20:00/5°C 23:30/5°C". Value can be found in the published state on the
workdays_schedule property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"workdays_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.
Holidays schedule (text)
Holidays schedule, 6 entries max, example: "00:20/5°C 01:20/5°C 6:59/15°C 18:00/5°C 20:00/5°C 23:30/5°C". Value can be found in the published state on the
holidays_schedule property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holidays_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.