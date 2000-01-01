Tuya OXT-4CH-RELAY-AC

ModelOXT-4CH-RELAY-AC
VendorTuya
Description4 channel relay module
Exposesswitch (state), countdown, power_on_behavior
PictureTuya OXT-4CH-RELAY-AC

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l4 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"}, {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l3": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l4": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Power-on behavior (enum, l1 endpoint)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Power-on behavior (enum, l2 endpoint)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Power-on behavior (enum, l3 endpoint)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l3": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Power-on behavior (enum, l4 endpoint)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l4": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.