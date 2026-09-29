OWON OPS305

Model OPS305 Vendor OWON Description Ceiling mounted Zigbee presence sensor Exposes occupancy Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.