Onesti Products AS Nimly
|Model
|Nimly
|Vendor
|Onesti Products AS
|Description
|Zigbee module for Nimly Doorlock series
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, sound_volume, last_unlock_source, last_unlock_user, last_lock_source, last_lock_user, last_used_pin_code, auto_relock, pin_code, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sound volume (enum)
Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound_volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
silent_mode,
low_volume,
high_volume.
Last unlock source (enum)
Last unlock source. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_unlock_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
zigbee,
keypad,
fingerprintsensor,
rfid,
self,
unknown.
Last unlock user (text)
Last unlock user. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_unlock_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last lock source (enum)
Last lock source. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_lock_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
zigbee,
keypad,
fingerprintsensor,
rfid,
self,
unknown.
Last lock user (text)
Last lock user. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_lock_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last used pin code (text)
Last used pin code. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_used_pin_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Auto relock (binary)
Auto relock after 7 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_relock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_relock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true auto relock is ON, if
false OFF.
Pin code (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pin_code": ""}.
user(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for
user_type(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values:
unrestricted,
year_day_schedule,
week_day_schedule,
master,
non_access
user_enabled(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values:
trueor
false
pin_code(numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.