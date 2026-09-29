Sprut.device Neptun.Smart

Model Neptun.Smart Vendor Sprut.device Description Neptun Smart leak protect module. Exposes modbus_address, uart_baud_rate, wireless_sensor_pairing, child_lock, zone_count, close_valves_if_sensor_lost, switch_relay_on_alarm, switch_relay_on_valve_closing, rf_sensor_count, wired_sensor_feedback, count_wired_sensors, alarm_duration, error_code, valve_1_status, valve_2_status, valve_3_status, valve_4_status, floor_washing_mode, switch (state), type, zone_assignment, status, wired_sensor_count, water_leak, summation_delivered, multiplier, divisor Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Modbus device address. Value can be found in the published state on the modbus_address property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"modbus_address": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"modbus_address": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 247 .

MODBUS RTU baud rate. Value can be found in the published state on the uart_baud_rate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"uart_baud_rate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"uart_baud_rate": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1200 , 2400 , 4800 , 9600 , 19200 , 38400 , 57600 , 115200 .

Enable pairing of wireless sensors. Value can be found in the published state on the wireless_sensor_pairing property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wireless_sensor_pairing": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wireless_sensor_pairing": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true wireless sensor pairing is ON, if false OFF.

Lock physical buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true child lock is ON, if false OFF.

Operation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_count": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_count": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Single-zone , Dual-zone .

Close valves if sensors are lost. Value can be found in the published state on the close_valves_if_sensor_lost property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_valves_if_sensor_lost": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_valves_if_sensor_lost": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true close valves if sensor lost is ON, if false OFF.

Switch relay on alarm mode. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_relay_on_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_relay_on_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_relay_on_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Dont switch , On first zone alarm , On second zone alarm , On any zone alarm .

Switch relay on valve closing. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_relay_on_valve_closing property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_relay_on_valve_closing": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_relay_on_valve_closing": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Dont switch , On first zone , On second zone , On any zone .

Amount of connected wireless sensors. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_sensor_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rf_sensor_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Enable monitoring of wired sensors. Value can be found in the published state on the wired_sensor_feedback property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wired_sensor_feedback": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wired_sensor_feedback": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true wired sensor feedback is ON, if false OFF.

Detect the amount of wired sensors. Value can be found in the published state on the count_wired_sensors property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"count_wired_sensors": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"count_wired_sensors": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true count wired sensors is ON, if false OFF.

Duration of alarm sound. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is min .

Reported error code. Value can be found in the published state on the error_code property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"error_code": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

State of valve 1. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_1_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_1_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Unknown , Ok , Open circuit , Valve stuck .

State of valve 2. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_2_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_2_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Unknown , Ok , Open circuit , Valve stuck .

State of valve 3. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_3_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_3_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Unknown , Ok , Open circuit , Valve stuck .

State of valve 4. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_4_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_4_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Unknown , Ok , Open circuit , Valve stuck .

Enable floor washing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_washing_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_washing_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_washing_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true floor washing mode is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_valve_group_1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_valve_group_1": "ON"} , {"state_valve_group_1": "OFF"} or {"state_valve_group_1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_valve_group_1": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_valve_group_2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_valve_group_2": "ON"} , {"state_valve_group_2": "OFF"} or {"state_valve_group_2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_valve_group_2": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Type of device connected to line 1. Value can be found in the published state on the type_wire_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"type_wire_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"type_wire_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Water leak sensor , Button (falling edge trigger) , Switch (switch valve on signal level) .

Line 1 zone assignment. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_assignment_wire_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Close valves in zone 1 , Close valves in zone 2 , Close valves in both zones .

Line 1 status. Value can be found in the published state on the status_wire_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status_wire_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Ok , Sensor lost , Sensor detected , Short circuit .

Amount of wired sensors on line 1. Value can be found in the published state on the wired_sensor_count_wire_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wired_sensor_count_wire_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Type of device connected to line 2. Value can be found in the published state on the type_wire_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"type_wire_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"type_wire_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Water leak sensor , Button (falling edge trigger) , Switch (switch valve on signal level) .

Line 2 zone assignment. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_assignment_wire_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Close valves in zone 1 , Close valves in zone 2 , Close valves in both zones .

Line 2 status. Value can be found in the published state on the status_wire_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status_wire_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Ok , Sensor lost , Sensor detected , Short circuit .

Amount of wired sensors on line 2. Value can be found in the published state on the wired_sensor_count_wire_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wired_sensor_count_wire_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Type of device connected to line 3. Value can be found in the published state on the type_wire_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"type_wire_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"type_wire_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Water leak sensor , Button (falling edge trigger) , Switch (switch valve on signal level) .

Line 3 zone assignment. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_assignment_wire_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Close valves in zone 1 , Close valves in zone 2 , Close valves in both zones .

Line 3 status. Value can be found in the published state on the status_wire_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status_wire_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Ok , Sensor lost , Sensor detected , Short circuit .

Amount of wired sensors on line 3. Value can be found in the published state on the wired_sensor_count_wire_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wired_sensor_count_wire_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Type of device connected to line 4. Value can be found in the published state on the type_wire_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"type_wire_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"type_wire_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Water leak sensor , Button (falling edge trigger) , Switch (switch valve on signal level) .

Line 4 zone assignment. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_assignment_wire_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_assignment_wire_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Close valves in zone 1 , Close valves in zone 2 , Close valves in both zones .

Line 4 status. Value can be found in the published state on the status_wire_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status_wire_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Ok , Sensor lost , Sensor detected , Short circuit .

Amount of wired sensors on line 4. Value can be found in the published state on the wired_sensor_count_wire_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wired_sensor_count_wire_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_both_zones property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_both_zones": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_zone_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_zone_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_zone_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_zone_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_wire_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_wire_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_wire_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_wire_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_wire_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_wire_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak detected. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_wire_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_wire_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Total amount of impulses produced by meter 1. Value can be found in the published state on the summation_delivered_meter_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"summation_delivered_meter_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Total amount of impulses produced by meter 1. Value can be found in the published state on the summation_delivered_meter_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"summation_delivered_meter_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Total amount of impulses produced by meter 1. Value can be found in the published state on the summation_delivered_meter_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"summation_delivered_meter_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Total amount of impulses produced by meter 1. Value can be found in the published state on the summation_delivered_meter_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"summation_delivered_meter_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Multiplier used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier_meter_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multiplier_meter_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Multiplier used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier_meter_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multiplier_meter_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Multiplier used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier_meter_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multiplier_meter_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Multiplier used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier_meter_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multiplier_meter_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Divisor used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the divisor_meter_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"divisor_meter_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Divisor used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the divisor_meter_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"divisor_meter_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Divisor used by meter. Value can be found in the published state on the divisor_meter_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"divisor_meter_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.