Feibit NZSN421W-Q
|Model
|NZSN421W-Q
|Vendor
|Feibit
|Description
|Four-Gang Battery-Powered Scene Switch
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
on_4,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
off_4,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
toggle_4.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.