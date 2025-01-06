Nova Digital NTZB-04-W-B
|Model
|NTZB-04-W-B
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|4 gang switch with 2 gang socket 4x4
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.