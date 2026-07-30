Nova Digital NFZB-2
|Model
|NFZB-2
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|2-Gang switch with backlight, countdown and inching
|Exposes
|switch (state), countdown, power_outage_memory, backlight_mode, indicator_mode, inching_control_set
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"countdown_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"countdown_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Power outage memory (enum)
Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_memory property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
restore.
Backlight mode (binary)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Indicator mode (enum)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
off/on,
on/off,
on.
Inching control set (composite)
Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off after each turn on for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_control_set": {"inching_control_1": VALUE, "inching_time_1": VALUE, "inching_control_2": VALUE, "inching_time_2": VALUE}}
inching_control(binary): Enable/disable inching function for endpoint 1. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
inching_time(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action for endpoint 1. min value is 1, max value is 65535, unit is seconds
inching_control(binary): Enable/disable inching function for endpoint 2. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
inching_time(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action for endpoint 2. min value is 1, max value is 65535, unit is seconds