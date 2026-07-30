Nova Digital NFZB-2

Model NFZB-2 Vendor Nova Digital Description 2-Gang switch with backlight, countdown and inching Exposes switch (state), countdown, power_outage_memory, backlight_mode, indicator_mode, inching_control_set Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"countdown_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"countdown_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , off/on , on/off , on .

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off after each turn on for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set": {"inching_control_1": VALUE, "inching_time_1": VALUE, "inching_control_2": VALUE, "inching_time_2": VALUE}}