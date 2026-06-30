NoDieby ND-01
|Model
|ND-01
|Vendor
|NoDieby
|Description
|Infrasonic intrusion detector
|Exposes
|switch (state), occupancy, led_brightness, volume, sensitivity, alarm_duration, alarm_delay
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (alarm endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_alarm property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_alarm": "ON"},
{"state_alarm": "OFF"} or
{"state_alarm": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_alarm": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (siren endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_siren property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_siren": "ON"},
{"state_siren": "OFF"} or
{"state_siren": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_siren": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Led brightness (numeric, alarm endpoint)
Brightness of the status LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_brightness_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_brightness_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_brightness_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Volume (numeric, alarm endpoint)
Siren volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (enum, alarm endpoint)
Intrusion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Alarm duration (numeric, alarm endpoint)
Siren duration once triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_duration_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_duration_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_duration_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Alarm delay (numeric, alarm endpoint)
Delay before the alarm triggers after detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_delay_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_delay_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_delay_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
s.