NoDieby ND-01

Model ND-01 Vendor NoDieby Description Infrasonic intrusion detector Exposes switch (state), occupancy, led_brightness, volume, sensitivity, alarm_duration, alarm_delay Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_alarm property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_alarm": "ON"} , {"state_alarm": "OFF"} or {"state_alarm": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_alarm": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_siren property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_siren": "ON"} , {"state_siren": "OFF"} or {"state_siren": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_siren": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Brightness of the status LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_brightness_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_brightness_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_brightness_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Siren volume. Value can be found in the published state on the volume_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Intrusion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Siren duration once triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_duration_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_duration_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_duration_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .