NEO NAS-WV05B2

Model NAS-WV05B2 Vendor NEO Description Smart sprinkler timer Exposes switch (state), status, countdown, countdown_left, water_total, water_current, current_switch, reset_switch, child_lock, battery, linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: off , auto , disabled , app_manual , key_control .

Count down. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Countdown left time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Water total (gal). Value can be found in the published state on the water_total property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is gal .

Current water flow (gal/min). Value can be found in the published state on the water_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is gal/min .

Flow switch. Value can be found in the published state on the current_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON current switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Total flow reset switch. Value can be found in the published state on the reset_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON reset switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .