NEO NAS-WV05B2
|Model
|NAS-WV05B2
|Vendor
|NEO
|Description
|Smart sprinkler timer
|Exposes
|switch (state), status, countdown, countdown_left, water_total, water_current, current_switch, reset_switch, child_lock, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Status (enum)
Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
disabled,
app_manual,
key_control.
Countdown (numeric)
Count down. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Countdown left (numeric)
Countdown left time. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Water total (numeric)
Water total (gal). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_total property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
gal.
Water current (numeric)
Current water flow (gal/min). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
gal/min.
Current switch (binary)
Flow switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"current_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON current switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Reset switch (binary)
Total flow reset switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
reset_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON reset switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.