NEO NAS-WV05B2-L

ModelNAS-WV05B2-L
VendorNEO
DescriptionSmart sprinkler timer
Exposesswitch (state), status, countdown, countdown_left, water_total, water_current, current_switch, reset_switch, child_lock, battery, linkquality
PictureNEO NAS-WV05B2-L

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Status (enum)

Status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: off, auto, disabled, app_manual, key_control.

Countdown (numeric)

Count down. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Countdown left (numeric)

Countdown left time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_left property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Water total (numeric)

Water total (L). Value can be found in the published state on the water_total property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L.

Water current (numeric)

Current water flow (L/min). Value can be found in the published state on the water_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L/min.

Current switch (binary)

Flow switch. Value can be found in the published state on the current_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON current switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Reset switch (binary)

Total flow reset switch. Value can be found in the published state on the reset_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON reset switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.