Neo NAS-WV03B
|Model
|NAS-WV03B
|Vendor
|Neo
|Description
|Smart sprinkler timer
|Exposes
|switch (state), status, countdown, countdown_left, water_current, battery_percentage, water_total, fault, weather_delay, normal_timer, switch_enabled, smart_irrigation, total_flow_reset_switch, quantitative_watering, flow_switch, child_lock, surplus_flow, single_watering_duration, single_watering_amount, linkquality
|Picture
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Status (enum)
Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
disabled.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
240. The unit of this value is
min.
Countdown left (numeric)
Countdown left. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
240. The unit of this value is
min.
Water current (numeric)
Current water flow (L/min). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3785.41. The unit of this value is
L/min.
Battery percentage (numeric)
Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_percentage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Water total (numeric)
Total water flow (L). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_total property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
378541. The unit of this value is
L.
Fault (binary)
Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
DETECTED fault is ON, if
NOT_DETECTED OFF.
Weather delay (enum)
Weather delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
weather_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
24h,
48h,
72h,
cancel.
Normal timer (text)
Normal timer. Value can be found in the published state on the
normal_timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"normal_timer": NEW_VALUE}.
Switch enabled (binary)
Switch enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Smart irrigation (numeric)
Smart irrigation. Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_irrigation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Total flow reset switch (binary)
Total flow reset switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_flow_reset_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"total_flow_reset_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON total flow reset switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quantitative watering (numeric)
Quantitative watering. Value can be found in the published state on the
quantitative_watering property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quantitative_watering": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
L.
Flow switch (binary)
Flow switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
flow_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flow_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON flow switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Surplus flow (numeric)
Surplus flow. Value can be found in the published state on the
surplus_flow property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Single watering duration (numeric)
Single watering duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
single_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Single watering amount (numeric)
Single watering amount. Value can be found in the published state on the
single_watering_amount property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.