Neo NAS-WV03B

Model NAS-WV03B Vendor Neo Description Smart sprinkler timer Exposes switch (state), status, countdown, countdown_left, water_current, battery_percentage, water_total, fault, weather_delay, normal_timer, switch_enabled, smart_irrigation, total_flow_reset_switch, quantitative_watering, flow_switch, child_lock, surplus_flow, single_watering_duration, single_watering_amount, linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: off , auto , disabled .

Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 240 . The unit of this value is min .

# Countdown left (numeric)

Countdown left. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 240 . The unit of this value is min .

# Water current (numeric)

Current water flow (L/min). Value can be found in the published state on the water_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3785.41 . The unit of this value is L/min .

# Battery percentage (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_percentage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Water total (numeric)

Total water flow (L). Value can be found in the published state on the water_total property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 378541 . The unit of this value is L .

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals DETECTED fault is ON, if NOT_DETECTED OFF.

# Weather delay (enum)

Weather delay. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 24h , 48h , 72h , cancel .

# Normal timer (text)

Normal timer. Value can be found in the published state on the normal_timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_timer": NEW_VALUE} .

# Switch enabled (binary)

Switch enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Smart irrigation (numeric)

Smart irrigation. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_irrigation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Total flow reset switch (binary)

Total flow reset switch. Value can be found in the published state on the total_flow_reset_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"total_flow_reset_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON total flow reset switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Quantitative watering (numeric)

Quantitative watering. Value can be found in the published state on the quantitative_watering property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quantitative_watering": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is L .

# Flow switch (binary)

Flow switch. Value can be found in the published state on the flow_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flow_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON flow switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Child lock (binary)

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Surplus flow (numeric)

Surplus flow. Value can be found in the published state on the surplus_flow property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Single watering duration (numeric)

Single watering duration. Value can be found in the published state on the single_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Single watering amount (numeric)

Single watering amount. Value can be found in the published state on the single_watering_amount property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.