Zigbee2MQTT

Neo NAS-WV03B

ModelNAS-WV03B
VendorNeo
DescriptionSmart sprinkler timer
Exposesswitch (state), status, countdown, countdown_left, water_current, battery_percentage, water_total, fault, weather_delay, normal_timer, switch_enabled, smart_irrigation, total_flow_reset_switch, quantitative_watering, flow_switch, child_lock, surplus_flow, single_watering_duration, single_watering_amount, linkquality
PictureNeo NAS-WV03B

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Status (enum)

Status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: off, auto, disabled.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 240. The unit of this value is min.

Countdown left (numeric)

Countdown left. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_left property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 240. The unit of this value is min.

Water current (numeric)

Current water flow (L/min). Value can be found in the published state on the water_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3785.41. The unit of this value is L/min.

Battery percentage (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_percentage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Water total (numeric)

Total water flow (L). Value can be found in the published state on the water_total property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 378541. The unit of this value is L.

Fault (binary)

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals DETECTED fault is ON, if NOT_DETECTED OFF.

Weather delay (enum)

Weather delay. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 24h, 48h, 72h, cancel.

Normal timer (text)

Normal timer. Value can be found in the published state on the normal_timer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_timer": NEW_VALUE}.

Switch enabled (binary)

Switch enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_enabled property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON switch enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Smart irrigation (numeric)

Smart irrigation. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_irrigation property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Total flow reset switch (binary)

Total flow reset switch. Value can be found in the published state on the total_flow_reset_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"total_flow_reset_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON total flow reset switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Quantitative watering (numeric)

Quantitative watering. Value can be found in the published state on the quantitative_watering property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quantitative_watering": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is L.

Flow switch (binary)

Flow switch. Value can be found in the published state on the flow_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flow_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON flow switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Surplus flow (numeric)

Surplus flow. Value can be found in the published state on the surplus_flow property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Single watering duration (numeric)

Single watering duration. Value can be found in the published state on the single_watering_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Single watering amount (numeric)

Single watering amount. Value can be found in the published state on the single_watering_amount property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.