NEO NAS-PS10B2

Model NAS-PS10B2 Vendor NEO Description Human presence sensor Exposes presence, human_motion_state, dis_current, presence_time, motion_far_detection, motion_sensitivity_value, motionless_sensitivity, work_mode, output_switch, output_time, led_switch, lux_value, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , small , large .

Current distance of detected motion. Value can be found in the published state on the dis_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_far_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_far_detection": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 .

Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motionless_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motionless_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 .

Work Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , auto .

Output Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the output_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"output_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON output switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Output Times. Value can be found in the published state on the output_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"output_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Led Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Lux Value. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_value": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 10 lux , 20 lux , 50 lux , 24h .