NEO NAS-PS10B2

ModelNAS-PS10B2
VendorNEO
DescriptionHuman presence sensor
Exposespresence, human_motion_state, dis_current, presence_time, motion_far_detection, motion_sensitivity_value, motionless_sensitivity, work_mode, output_switch, output_time, led_switch, lux_value, linkquality
Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Human motion state (enum)

Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, small, large.

Current distance (numeric)

Current distance of detected motion. Value can be found in the published state on the dis_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.

Presence time (numeric)

Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Motion far detection (numeric)

Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_far_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_far_detection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.

Motion sensitivity value (numeric)

Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7.

Motionless sensitivity (numeric)

Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motionless_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motionless_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7.

Work mode (enum)

Work Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual, auto.

Output switch (binary)

Output Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the output_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"output_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON output switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Output time (numeric)

Output Times. Value can be found in the published state on the output_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"output_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1800. The unit of this value is s.

Led switch (binary)

Led Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Lux value (enum)

Lux Value. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_value": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 10 lux, 20 lux, 50 lux, 24h.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.