NEO NAS-PS10B2
|Model
|NAS-PS10B2
|Vendor
|NEO
|Description
|Human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, human_motion_state, dis_current, presence_time, motion_far_detection, motion_sensitivity_value, motionless_sensitivity, work_mode, output_switch, output_time, led_switch, lux_value, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Human motion state (enum)
Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the
human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
small,
large.
Current distance (numeric)
Current distance of detected motion. Value can be found in the published state on the
dis_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Presence time (numeric)
Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Motion far detection (numeric)
Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_far_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_far_detection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
150 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Motion sensitivity value (numeric)
Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7.
Motionless sensitivity (numeric)
Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motionless_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motionless_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7.
Work mode (enum)
Work Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
auto.
Output switch (binary)
Output Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"output_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON output switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Output time (numeric)
Output Times. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"output_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
s.
Led switch (binary)
Led Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Lux value (enum)
Lux Value. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_value": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10 lux,
20 lux,
50 lux,
24h.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.