Zigbee2MQTT

Neo NAS-PS09B2

ModelNAS-PS09B2
VendorNeo
DescriptionHuman presence sensor
Exposesoccupancy, human_motion_state, departure_delay, radar_range, radar_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, dis_current, linkquality
PictureNeo NAS-PS09B2

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Human motion state (enum)

Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, small, large.

Departure delay (numeric)

Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Radar range (numeric)

Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.

Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7.

Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7.

Current distance (numeric)

Current Distance of Detected Motion. Value can be found in the published state on the dis_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is cm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.