Neo NAS-PS09B2

Model NAS-PS09B2 Vendor Neo Description Human presence sensor Exposes occupancy, human_motion_state, departure_delay, radar_range, radar_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, dis_current, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

# Human motion state (enum)

Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , small , large .

# Departure delay (numeric)

Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

# Radar range (numeric)

Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

# Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 .

# Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 .

# Current distance (numeric)

Current Distance of Detected Motion. Value can be found in the published state on the dis_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is cm .