Neo NAS-PS09B2
|Model
|NAS-PS09B2
|Vendor
|Neo
|Description
|Human presence sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, human_motion_state, departure_delay, radar_range, radar_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, dis_current, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Human motion state (enum)
Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the
human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
small,
large.
Departure delay (numeric)
Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
departure_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Radar range (numeric)
Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
150 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7.
Current distance (numeric)
Current Distance of Detected Motion. Value can be found in the published state on the
dis_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
cm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.