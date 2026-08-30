NEO NAS-AB06B2
|Model
|NAS-AB06B2
|Vendor
|NEO
|Description
|Outdoor solar alarm
|Exposes
|alarm_state, alarm_switch, tamper_alarm_switch, tamper_alarm, alarm_melody, alarm_mode, alarm_time, charging, battery
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Alarm state (enum)
Alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
alarm_sound,
alarm_light,
alarm_sound_light,
normal.
Alarm switch (binary)
Enable alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Tamper alarm switch (binary)
Enable tamper alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tamper_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON tamper alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Tamper alarm (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON tamper alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Alarm melody (enum)
Alarm sound effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_melody property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
melody_1,
melody_2,
melody_3.
Alarm mode (enum)
Alarm mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
alarm_sound,
alarm_light,
alarm_sound_light.
Alarm time (numeric)
Alarm duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Charging (binary)
Charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true charging is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.