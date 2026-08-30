NEO NAS-AB06B2

Model NAS-AB06B2 Vendor NEO Description Outdoor solar alarm Exposes alarm_state, alarm_switch, tamper_alarm_switch, tamper_alarm, alarm_melody, alarm_mode, alarm_time, charging, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: alarm_sound , alarm_light , alarm_sound_light , normal .

Enable alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable tamper alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tamper_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON tamper alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON tamper alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm sound effect. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_melody property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_melody": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: melody_1 , melody_2 , melody_3 .

Alarm mode. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: alarm_sound , alarm_light , alarm_sound_light .

Alarm duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the charging property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charging is ON, if false OFF.