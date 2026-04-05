eWeLink NAS-AB03B3
|Model
|NAS-AB03B3
|Vendor
|eWeLink
|Description
|Indoor sound and light alarm
|Exposes
|alarm, battery_low, battery, alarm_duration, volume, melody
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Alarm (binary)
Turn the siren alarm on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm duration (numeric)
Duration in seconds of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
s.
Volume (numeric)
Indoor siren volume level. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
15.
Melody (enum)
Alarm melody. Value can be found in the published state on the
melody property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"melody": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11.