eWeLink NAS-AB03B3

Model NAS-AB03B3 Vendor eWeLink Description Indoor sound and light alarm Exposes alarm, battery_low, battery, alarm_duration, volume, melody Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Turn the siren alarm on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Duration in seconds of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Indoor siren volume level. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 .