Neo NAS-AB02B2
|Model
|NAS-AB02B2
|Vendor
|Neo
|Description
|Alarm
|Exposes
|battery_low, alarm, melody, duration, volume, battpercentage, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Melody (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
melody property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18.
Duration (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
s.
Volume (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Battpercentage (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
battpercentage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.