NEO NAS-AB02B2
|Model
|NAS-AB02B2
|Vendor
|NEO
|Description
|Alarm
|Exposes
|battery_low, alarm, melody, duration, volume, battpercentage
|Picture
Notes
Alarm melodies sounds/tunes: 1 - fuer elise 2 - big ben 3 - ring ring 4 - lone ranger 5 - turkish march 6 - high pitch siren 7 - red alert 8 - cricket 9 - beep beep 10 - dogs 11 - police 12 - chime 13 - phone ring 14 - firetruck 15 - clock chime 16 - alarm clock 17 - psycho 18 - doorbell
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Melody (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
melody property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18.
Duration (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
s.
Volume (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Battpercentage (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
battpercentage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.