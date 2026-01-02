Custom devices (DiY) MiCASAGasCounter

Model MiCASAGasCounter Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description Zigbee Gas counter Exposes gas, battery, voltage, battery_low Picture

Zigbee Gas Counter so it counts gas consumption from the counter directly and reports back the value to the coordinator. The idea was to have a device counting without intervention of your server at home. This is a DIY device so you have to checkout the documentation. To use this device with Zigbee2MQTT a custom firmware has to be flashed which is explained here and build your own unit.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Total gas consumption in m³. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³ .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .