Custom devices (DiY) MiCASAGasCounter
|Model
|MiCASAGasCounter
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Zigbee Gas counter
|Exposes
|gas, battery, voltage, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Zigbee Gas Counter so it counts gas consumption from the counter directly and reports back the value to the coordinator. The idea was to have a device counting without intervention of your server at home. This is a DIY device so you have to checkout the documentation. To use this device with Zigbee2MQTT a custom firmware has to be flashed which is explained here and build your own unit.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Gas (numeric)
Total gas consumption in m³. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"gas": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.