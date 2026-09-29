Mowe MW836P
|Model
|MW836P
|Vendor
|Mowe
|Description
|Smart presence sensor with relay (24 GHz mmWave radar + infrared)
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, static_sensitivity, detection_range, nobody_time, micro_motion_detection, infrared, induction_switch, auto_monitoring, relay, relay_delay, relay_off_trigger, self_test, hardware_version, soft_version, radar_id
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Motion sensitivity (numeric)
Radar sensitivity to a moving person, 1 (least sensitive) to 3 (most sensitive). Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3.
Static sensitivity (numeric)
Radar sensitivity to a still person, 1 (least sensitive) to 3 (most sensitive). Value can be found in the published state on the
static_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3.
Detection range (enum)
Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
2m,
3m.
Nobody time (enum)
How long presence is held after the last detection before clearing. Value can be found in the published state on the
nobody_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"nobody_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10s,
20s,
30s,
60s,
180s.
Micro motion detection (binary)
Detect very small movements so a still person keeps presence held. Value can be found in the published state on the
micro_motion_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"micro_motion_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON micro motion detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Infrared (binary)
Infrared (PIR) trigger element. Value can be found in the published state on the
infrared property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"infrared": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON infrared is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Induction switch (binary)
Switch presence triggering between the infrared (PIR) element and the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
induction_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"induction_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON induction switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Auto monitoring (binary)
Let the radar re-baseline its environment automatically while the room is empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_monitoring property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_monitoring": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto monitoring is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Relay (binary)
Enable the built-in relay output. Off stops the relay operating (no click); presence reporting is unaffected. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON relay is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Relay delay (enum)
Relay switch-off delay once the room reads vacant, as shown in the Tuya app. 0 = off together with presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1,
5,
10,
20,
30.
Relay off trigger (binary)
Pushed by the device when the relay has switched off after its delay, meant for automations. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_off_trigger property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true relay off trigger is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test (binary)
Radar power-on self-test in progress (about 10 s after power-up). Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true self test is ON, if
false OFF.
Hardware version (text)
Radar hardware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
hardware_version property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Soft version (text)
Radar firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
soft_version property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Radar id (text)
Radar module identifier. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.