Mowe MW836P

Model MW836P Vendor Mowe Description Smart presence sensor with relay (24 GHz mmWave radar + infrared) Exposes presence, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, static_sensitivity, detection_range, nobody_time, micro_motion_detection, infrared, induction_switch, auto_monitoring, relay, relay_delay, relay_off_trigger, self_test, hardware_version, soft_version, radar_id Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Radar sensitivity to a moving person, 1 (least sensitive) to 3 (most sensitive). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3 .

Radar sensitivity to a still person, 1 (least sensitive) to 3 (most sensitive). Value can be found in the published state on the static_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3 .

Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 2m , 3m .

How long presence is held after the last detection before clearing. Value can be found in the published state on the nobody_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"nobody_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 10s , 20s , 30s , 60s , 180s .

Detect very small movements so a still person keeps presence held. Value can be found in the published state on the micro_motion_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"micro_motion_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON micro motion detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Infrared (PIR) trigger element. Value can be found in the published state on the infrared property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"infrared": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON infrared is ON, if OFF OFF.

Switch presence triggering between the infrared (PIR) element and the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the induction_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"induction_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON induction switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Let the radar re-baseline its environment automatically while the room is empty. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_monitoring property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_monitoring": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto monitoring is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable the built-in relay output. Off stops the relay operating (no click); presence reporting is unaffected. Value can be found in the published state on the relay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON relay is ON, if OFF OFF.

Relay switch-off delay once the room reads vacant, as shown in the Tuya app. 0 = off together with presence. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 , 5 , 10 , 20 , 30 .

Pushed by the device when the relay has switched off after its delay, meant for automations. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_off_trigger property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true relay off trigger is ON, if false OFF.

Radar power-on self-test in progress (about 10 s after power-up). Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true self test is ON, if false OFF.

Radar hardware version. Value can be found in the published state on the hardware_version property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Radar firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the soft_version property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.