Mowe MW833P
|Model
|MW833P
|Vendor
|Mowe
|Description
|Smart presence sensor (24 GHz mmWave radar)
|Exposes
|presence, human_motion_state, illuminance, body_motion, move_direction, sensitivity, scene, nobody_time, radar_self_check, check_end_flag, radar_reset_flag, radar_detection_data, hardware_version, soft_version, radar_id
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Human motion state (enum)
Motion state reported by the radar: nobody, present but still, or moving. Value can be found in the published state on the
human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
peaceful,
motion.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Body motion (numeric)
Body-motion amplitude, emitted every 5 seconds. 0 means nobody detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
body_motion property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Move direction (enum)
Direction of the detected movement relative to the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
close_to,
far_away.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Radar sensitivity, 1 (least sensitive) to 3 (most sensitive). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3.
Scene (enum)
Detection profile tuned for the size and use of the room. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
default,
area,
toilet,
bedroom,
parlour,
office,
hotel.
Nobody time (enum)
How long presence is held after the last detection before clearing. Value can be found in the published state on the
nobody_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"nobody_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
10s,
30s,
1min,
2min,
5min,
10min,
30min,
1hour.
Radar self check (binary)
Start the radar self-check routine. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_self_check property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_self_check": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true radar self check is ON, if
false OFF.
Check end flag (binary)
Radar self-check has finished. Value can be found in the published state on the
check_end_flag property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true check end flag is ON, if
false OFF.
Radar reset flag (binary)
Radar reset marker, pushed by the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_reset_flag property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true radar reset flag is ON, if
false OFF.
Radar detection data (text)
Self-check output: '1111' confirms a false presence report, '0000' confirms it was genuine. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_detection_data property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Hardware version (text)
Radar hardware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
hardware_version property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Soft version (text)
Radar firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
soft_version property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Radar id (text)
Radar module identifier. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.