smarthjemmet.dk MULTI-ZIG-SW

If the device did not automatically start in pairing mode (LED blinking), you can start it manually by powering on and off the device five times, keeping it on the 5th time.

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery

The LED should now be blinking with 5-10 second interval.

# Switch type

MULTI-ZIG-SW has two modes for the four inputs: Switch and multi-click.

Switch turns the input into an on/off switch like a lamp switch. Multi-click allows the input to click multiple times. These are the different clicks:

Single (button_X_single)

Double (button_X_double)

Triple (button_X_triple)

Hold (button_X_hold)

Release (button_X_release)

Since the device is battery powered, it will not switch mode until it's awake. Make sure to keep the device online when changing mode, by enabling the input with a click.