smarthjemmet.dk MULTI-ZIG-SW

Model MULTI-ZIG-SW Vendor smarthjemmet.dk Description Multi switch from Smarthjemmet.dk Exposes switch_type_1, switch_type_2, switch_type_3, switch_type_4, battery, voltage, action Picture

Multi switch from Smarthjemmet.dk

If the device did not automatically start in pairing mode (LED blinking), you can start it manually by powering on and off the device four times, keeping it on the 4th time.

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery and wait one second

Pull out battery

Plug in battery

The LED should now be blinking with 5-10 second interval.

Video guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkbnLPhi5Ts

MULTI-ZIG-SW has two modes for the four inputs: Switch and multi-click.

Switch turns the input into an on/off switch like a lamp switch. Multi-click allows the input to click multiple times. These are the different clicks:

Single (button_X_single)

Double (button_X_double)

Triple (button_X_triple)

Hold (button_X_hold)

Release (button_X_release)

Since the device is battery powered, it will not switch mode until it's awake. Make sure to keep the device online when changing mode, by enabling the input with a click.

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_1_button_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_1_button_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_1_button_1": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: switch , multi-click .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_2_button_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_2_button_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_2_button_2": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: switch , multi-click .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_3_button_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_3_button_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_3_button_3": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: switch , multi-click .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_4_button_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_4_button_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_4_button_4": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: switch , multi-click .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .