Tuya MS032Z
|Model
|MS032Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|LED smart stair light controller (32 steps)
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), effect, speed, step_count, light_off_delay, motion_up, motion_down, strip_led_count, rgb_order, led_chip
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Effect (enum)
Running-light effect. Applies to the steps and the side strip together. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
running_water,
septum,
full_bright,
following,
colorful,
smear.
Speed (numeric)
Speed at which the steps light up one after another. Value can be found in the published state on the
speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Step count (numeric)
Number of steps connected. Value can be found in the published state on the
step_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"step_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
32.
Light off delay (numeric)
Time the lights stay on after the motion sensor stops detecting. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_off_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_off_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Motion up (binary)
Motion detected by the sensor at the top of the stairs. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_up property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON motion up is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Motion down (binary)
Motion detected by the sensor at the bottom of the stairs. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_down property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON motion down is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Strip led count (numeric)
Number of LEDs on the addressable strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
strip_led_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"strip_led_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1024.
Rgb order (enum)
Colour channel order of the addressable strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
rgb_order property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rgb_order": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
RGB,
RBG,
GRB,
GBR,
BRG,
BGR.
Led chip (enum)
LED driver chip used by the strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_chip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_chip": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
WS2811,
DMX512,
FW1935,
type_3,
type_4,
type_5,
type_6,
type_7,
type_8,
type_9,
type_10,
type_11,
type_12,
type_13,
type_14,
type_15.