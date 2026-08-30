Moes MS-105Z

Model MS-105Z Vendor Moes Description Smart Dimmer module Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, power_on_behavior, light_type, backlight_mode Picture

To reset the device you need to have a switch wired between L1 and S, or short them using a tool like a voltmeter. Press the switch for 10 times (not too fast), then wait for one second. If successful, you will hear three long beeps followed by a series of short beeps that will continue until the device is paired.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness , max_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: led , incandescent , halogen .