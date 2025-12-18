Open the shutter completely

Press simultaneously ↑ , ↓ and BUBENDORFF buttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment

, and buttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment Then press ↓ button on the remote during at least 2 seconds, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment

⚠️ In case you are re-pairing the device, you should have to use the leaving procedure before.

Open the shutter completely

These roller shutters could be paired only for 40 minutes until the programming window has been activated, here are steps to start a new programming window :

Cut shutters power during at lest 7 seconds and then restore it

Press ↓ remote button during at least 4 seconds, the shutter should down for 3 seconds to aknowledge action

Enable permit join on the coordinator using Z2M interface.

Enter shutter in programming mode with the following procedure :

Press simultaneously ↑ , ↓ and BUBENDORFF buttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment

, and buttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment Then press ↑ button on the remote during at least 2 seconds, the shutter should move during 3 seconds as an acknowledgment

The shutter should appear in Z2M devices, so now you can exit the programming mode using the following procedure :