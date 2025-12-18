Notes

Leaving procedure

Step 1

Open the shutter completely

Step 2

  • Press simultaneously , and BUBENDORFF buttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment
  • Then press button on the remote during at least 2 seconds, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment

Pairing procedure

⚠️ In case you are re-pairing the device, you should have to use the leaving procedure before.

Step 1

Open the shutter completely

Step 2

These roller shutters could be paired only for 40 minutes until the programming window has been activated, here are steps to start a new programming window :

  • Cut shutters power during at lest 7 seconds and then restore it
  • Press remote button during at least 4 seconds, the shutter should down for 3 seconds to aknowledge action

Step 3

Enable permit join on the coordinator using Z2M interface.

Step 4

Enter shutter in programming mode with the following procedure :

  • Press simultaneously , and BUBENDORFF buttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment
  • Then press button on the remote during at least 2 seconds, the shutter should move during 3 seconds as an acknowledgment

Step 5

The shutter should appear in Z2M devices, so now you can exit the programming mode using the following procedure :

  • Press remote button during less than 0.5 seconds, the shutter should move to aknowledge action