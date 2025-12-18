Notes
Leaving procedure
Step 1
Open the shutter completely
Step 2
- Press simultaneously
↑,
↓and
BUBENDORFFbuttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment
- Then press
↓button on the remote during at least 2 seconds, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment
Pairing procedure
⚠️ In case you are re-pairing the device, you should have to use the leaving procedure before.
Step 1
Open the shutter completely
Step 2
These roller shutters could be paired only for 40 minutes until the programming window has been activated, here are steps to start a new programming window :
- Cut shutters power during at lest 7 seconds and then restore it
- Press
↓remote button during at least 4 seconds, the shutter should down for 3 seconds to aknowledge action
Step 3
Enable permit join on the coordinator using Z2M interface.
Step 4
Enter shutter in programming mode with the following procedure :
- Press simultaneously
↑,
↓and
BUBENDORFFbuttons on the remote during at least 4 seconds and wait for the led blinking fast, the shutter should move a bit as an acknowledgment
- Then press
↑button on the remote during at least 2 seconds, the shutter should move during 3 seconds as an acknowledgment
Step 5
The shutter should appear in Z2M devices, so now you can exit the programming mode using the following procedure :
- Press
↓remote button during less than 0.5 seconds, the shutter should move to aknowledge action