MultIR MIR-SM100-E

Model MIR-SM100-E Vendor MultIR Description Smoke sensor Exposes silence, battery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low Picture

After enabling mute, it will return to detection state after 90 seconds.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ON .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 1 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 2 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.