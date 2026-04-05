MultIR MIR-SM100-E

ModelMIR-SM100-E
VendorMultIR
DescriptionSmoke sensor
Exposessilence, battery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low
PictureMultIR MIR-SM100-E

Exposes

Silence (enum)

After enabling mute, it will return to detection state after 90 seconds.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ON.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Alarm 1 (binary)

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 1 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm 2 (binary)

Indicates whether IAS Zone alarm 2 is active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.