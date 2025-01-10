MultIR MIR-IL100

Model MIR-IL100 Vendor MultIR Description Pir leakage Exposes battery, occupancy, tamper, battery_low Picture

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.