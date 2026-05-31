SONOFF MINI-ZB1GSP

Model MINI-ZB1GSP Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart switch with power monitoring Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, network_indicator, turbo_mode, inching_control_set, delayed_power_on_state, delayed_power_on_time, external_trigger_mode, detach_relay_mode, power, current, voltage, energy_today, output_energy_today, energy_month, output_energy_month, total_energy, total_output_energy, device_overheated, metering_communication_error, overload_protection, power_protector, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Turn the blue network status indicator on or off.. Value can be found in the published state on the network_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"network_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true network indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Boost Zigbee radio transmit power to improve range.. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"turbo_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true turbo mode is ON, if false OFF.

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set": {"inching_control": VALUE, "inching_time": VALUE, "inching_mode": VALUE}}

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: or inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 86399.5, unit is seconds

(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 86399.5, unit is seconds inching_mode (binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values: ON or OFF

Restore the plug output after the configured power-on delay.. Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true delayed power on state is ON, if false OFF.

Delay before the plug output is restored after power returns.. Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3599.5 . The unit of this value is s .

External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_trigger_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_trigger_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_trigger_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: edge , pulse , following(off) , following(on) .

Relay separation mode. Can be used when the load is a smart device (such as smart light), when we control the wall switch, do not want to turn off the power of the smart light, but through a scene command to control the smart light on or off, then we can enable the relay separation mode.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detach_relay_mode": {"detach_relay_outlet1": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detach_relay_mode": ""} .

detach_relay_outlet1 (binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

Power used by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Current drawn by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Supply voltage measured by the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Energy used today by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_today property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_today": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy fed back today through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the output_energy_today property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_energy_today": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy used this month by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_month property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_month": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy fed back this month through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the output_energy_month property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_energy_month": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total energy used by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the total_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total energy fed back through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the total_output_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_output_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value can be found in the published state on the device_overheated property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_overheated": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals Alarm Active device overheated is ON, if Normal OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the metering_communication_error property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"metering_communication_error": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals Alarm Active metering communication error is ON, if Normal OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the overload_protection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"overload_protection": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals Alarm Active electrical Status is ON, if Normal OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_protector": {"max_current_protect": VALUE, "max_power_protect": VALUE, "max_voltage_protect_enabled": VALUE, "max_voltage_protect": VALUE, "min_voltage_protect_enabled": VALUE, "min_voltage_protect": VALUE, "external_switch_only_recovery": VALUE, "auto_recovery": VALUE}}

max_current_protect (numeric) min value is 0.1, max value is 16, unit is A

(numeric) min value is 0.1, max value is 16, unit is A max_power_protect (numeric) min value is 2, max value is 3840, unit is W

(numeric) min value is 2, max value is 3840, unit is W max_voltage_protect_enabled (binary) allowed values: true or false

(binary) allowed values: or max_voltage_protect (numeric) min value is 85, max value is 277, unit is V

(numeric) min value is 85, max value is 277, unit is V min_voltage_protect_enabled (binary) allowed values: true or false

(binary) allowed values: or min_voltage_protect (numeric) min value is 85, max value is 277, unit is V

(numeric) min value is 85, max value is 277, unit is V external_switch_only_recovery (binary) allowed values: true or false

(binary) allowed values: or auto_recovery (binary) allowed values: true or false