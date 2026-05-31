SONOFF MINI-ZB1GSP
|Model
|MINI-ZB1GSP
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart switch with power monitoring
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, network_indicator, turbo_mode, inching_control_set, delayed_power_on_state, delayed_power_on_time, external_trigger_mode, detach_relay_mode, power, current, voltage, energy_today, output_energy_today, energy_month, output_energy_month, total_energy, total_output_energy, device_overheated, metering_communication_error, overload_protection, power_protector, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Network indicator (binary)
Turn the blue network status indicator on or off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
network_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"network_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true network indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Turbo mode (binary)
Boost Zigbee radio transmit power to improve range.. Value can be found in the published state on the
turbo_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"turbo_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true turbo mode is ON, if
false OFF.
Inching control set (composite)
Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_control_set": {"inching_control": VALUE, "inching_time": VALUE, "inching_mode": VALUE}}
inching_control(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
inching_time(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 86399.5, unit is seconds
inching_mode(binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values:
ONor
OFF
Delayed power on state (binary)
Restore the plug output after the configured power-on delay.. Value can be found in the published state on the
delayed_power_on_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"delayed_power_on_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delayed_power_on_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true delayed power on state is ON, if
false OFF.
Delayed power on time (numeric)
Delay before the plug output is restored after power returns.. Value can be found in the published state on the
delayed_power_on_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"delayed_power_on_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delayed_power_on_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
3599.5. The unit of this value is
s.
External trigger mode (enum)
External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_trigger_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_trigger_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_trigger_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
edge,
pulse,
following(off),
following(on).
Detach relay mode (composite)
Relay separation mode. Can be used when the load is a smart device (such as smart light), when we control the wall switch, do not want to turn off the power of the smart light, but through a scene command to control the smart light on or off, then we can enable the relay separation mode.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detach_relay_mode": {"detach_relay_outlet1": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detach_relay_mode": ""}.
detach_relay_outlet1(binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
Power (numeric)
Power used by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Current drawn by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Supply voltage measured by the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy today (numeric)
Energy used today by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_today property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_today": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Export energy today (numeric)
Energy fed back today through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_energy_today property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_energy_today": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy this month (numeric)
Energy used this month by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_month property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_month": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Export energy this month (numeric)
Energy fed back this month through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_energy_month property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_energy_month": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Total energy (numeric)
Total energy used by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"total_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Total export energy (numeric)
Total energy fed back through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_output_energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"total_output_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Device overheated (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
device_overheated property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_overheated": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
Alarm Active device overheated is ON, if
Normal OFF.
Metering communication error (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
metering_communication_error property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"metering_communication_error": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
Alarm Active metering communication error is ON, if
Normal OFF.
Electrical Status (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
overload_protection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"overload_protection": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
Alarm Active electrical Status is ON, if
Normal OFF.
Power protector (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_protector": {"max_current_protect": VALUE, "max_power_protect": VALUE, "max_voltage_protect_enabled": VALUE, "max_voltage_protect": VALUE, "min_voltage_protect_enabled": VALUE, "min_voltage_protect": VALUE, "external_switch_only_recovery": VALUE, "auto_recovery": VALUE}}
max_current_protect(numeric) min value is 0.1, max value is 16, unit is A
max_power_protect(numeric) min value is 2, max value is 3840, unit is W
max_voltage_protect_enabled(binary) allowed values:
trueor
false
max_voltage_protect(numeric) min value is 85, max value is 277, unit is V
min_voltage_protect_enabled(binary) allowed values:
trueor
false
min_voltage_protect(numeric) min value is 85, max value is 277, unit is V
external_switch_only_recovery(binary) allowed values:
trueor
false
auto_recovery(binary) allowed values:
trueor
false
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_click,
double_click,
long_press,
switch_on,
switch_off.