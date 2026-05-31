SONOFF MINI-ZB1GP

Model MINI-ZB1GP Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart power monitoring sensor Exposes network_indicator, turbo_mode, power, current, voltage, energy_today, output_energy_today, energy_month, output_energy_month, total_energy, total_output_energy, metering_communication_error, overload_protection, power_protector Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Turn the blue network status indicator on or off.. Value can be found in the published state on the network_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"network_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true network indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Boost Zigbee radio transmit power to improve range.. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"turbo_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true turbo mode is ON, if false OFF.

Power used by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Current drawn by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Supply voltage measured by the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Energy used today by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_today property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_today": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy fed back today through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the output_energy_today property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_energy_today": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy used this month by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the energy_month property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy_month": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy fed back this month through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the output_energy_month property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_energy_month": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total energy used by the connected load.. Value can be found in the published state on the total_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total energy fed back through the plug.. Value can be found in the published state on the total_output_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_output_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value can be found in the published state on the metering_communication_error property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"metering_communication_error": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals Alarm Active metering communication error is ON, if Normal OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the overload_protection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"overload_protection": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals Alarm Active electrical Status is ON, if Normal OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_protector": {"max_current_protect": VALUE, "max_power_protect": VALUE, "max_voltage_protect_enabled": VALUE, "max_voltage_protect": VALUE, "min_voltage_protect_enabled": VALUE, "min_voltage_protect": VALUE}}