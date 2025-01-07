Tuya MG-ZG04W

Model MG-ZG04W Vendor Tuya Description 4 gang switch Exposes switch (state) Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.