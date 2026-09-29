Moes MG-BJQ002

Model MG-BJQ002 Vendor Moes Description Plug-in smart siren alarm with RGB night light Exposes alarm, duration, volume, ringtone, night_light, light_mode Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Trigger the alarm (sound, light or both) for the configured duration, or stop it with 'off'. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sound , light , sound_light , off .

How long the alarm sounds for when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high , mute .

Alarm melody. Value can be found in the published state on the ringtone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ringtone": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ringtone 1 , ringtone 2 , ringtone 3 , ringtone 4 , ringtone 5 , ringtone 6 , ringtone 7 , ringtone 8 , ringtone 9 , ringtone 10 , ringtone 11 , ringtone 12 , ringtone 13 , ringtone 14 , ringtone 15 , ringtone 16 , ringtone 17 , ringtone 18 , ringtone 19 , ringtone 20 , ringtone 21 , ringtone 22 , ringtone 23 , ringtone 24 , ringtone 25 , ringtone 26 , ringtone 27 , ringtone 28 , ringtone 29 , ringtone 30 , ringtone 31 , ringtone 32 .

Night light. Value can be found in the published state on the night_light property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night light is ON, if OFF OFF.