Tuya ME201WZ

Model ME201WZ Vendor Tuya Description Water level sensor Exposes liquid_level_percent, liquid_depth, liquid_state, max_set, mini_set, installation_height, liquid_depth_max, linkquality Picture

Liquid level ratio. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_level_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Liquid Depth. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_depth property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Liquid level status. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , normal , high .

Liquid max percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the max_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Liquid minimal percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the mini_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mini_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Height from sensor to tank bottom. Value can be found in the published state on the installation_height property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"installation_height": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 4 . The unit of this value is m .

Height from sensor to liquid level. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_depth_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"liquid_depth_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 4 . The unit of this value is m .