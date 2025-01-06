Girier ME168_Girier

Model ME168_Girier Vendor Girier Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, error, child_lock, running_mode, climate (system_mode, preset, running_state, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), window_detection, window_open, frost_protection, scale_protection, boost_time, boost_timeset_countdown, eco_temperature, comfort_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday Picture

You can pair this device by setting device to manual mode by short press rotary button (until clock symbol is not displayed), setting temperature to "OF" by rotating left, then press and hold rotary button. Network symbol will start to blink.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

If NTC is damaged, "Er" will be on the TRV display.. Value can be found in the published state on the error property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Actual TRV running mode. Value can be found in the published state on the running_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: auto , manual , off , eco , comfort , boost .

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , preset , running_state , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Basic modes. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , auto . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Basic modes. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Additional heat modes. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: eco , comfort , boost . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Additional heat modes. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 1 .

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true window open is ON, if false OFF.

When the room temperature is lower than 5 °C, the valve opens; when the temperature rises to 8 °C, the valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

If the heat sink is not fully opened within two weeks or is not used for a long time, the valve will be blocked due to silting up and the heat sink will not be able to be used. To ensure normal use of the heat sink, the controller will automatically open the valve fully every two weeks. It will run for 30 seconds per time with the screen displaying "Ad", then return to its normal working state again.. Value can be found in the published state on the scale_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON scale protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost running time. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is min .

Boost time remaining. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_timeset_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Schedule for monday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .