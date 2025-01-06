AVATTO ME168_AVATTO
|Model
|ME168_AVATTO
|Vendor
|AVATTO
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, error, child_lock, running_mode, climate (system_mode, preset, running_state, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), window_detection, window_open, frost_protection, scale_protection, boost_time, boost_timeset_countdown, eco_temperature, comfort_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
You can pair this device by setting device to manual mode by short press rotary button (until clock symbol is not displayed), setting temperature to "OF" by rotating left, then press and hold rotary button. Network symbol will start to blink.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Error (numeric)
If NTC is damaged, "Er" will be on the TRV display.. Value can be found in the published state on the
error property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Running mode (enum)
Actual TRV running mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
running_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
auto,
manual,
off,
eco,
comfort,
boost.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
preset,
running_state,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
4and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Basic modes. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Additional heat modes. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
eco,
comfort,
boost. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-30and the maximum value is
30with a step size of
1.
Window detection (binary)
Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window open (binary)
Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window open is ON, if
false OFF.
Frost protection (binary)
When the room temperature is lower than 5 °C, the valve opens; when the temperature rises to 8 °C, the valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Scale protection (binary)
If the heat sink is not fully opened within two weeks or is not used for a long time, the valve will be blocked due to silting up and the heat sink will not be able to be used. To ensure normal use of the heat sink, the controller will automatically open the valve fully every two weeks. It will run for 30 seconds per time with the screen displaying "Ad", then return to its normal working state again.. Value can be found in the published state on the
scale_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON scale protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost time (numeric)
Boost running time. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
min.
Boost timeset countdown (numeric)
Boost time remaining. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_timeset_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, example: "06:00/21.0 08:00/16.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/16.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.