Model MCCGQ13LM Vendor Aqara Description Door and window sensor P1 Exposes contact, tamper, battery, voltage, detection_distance, action Picture

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, after starting the pairing process with the long press, keep short pressing the button approximately once a second until the interview process is finished.

Uses a CR123A battery

How to use device type specific configuration

battery_voltage_range : Custom battery voltage range in mV (0% to 100%). Both min and max are required (min < max). Default: 2850-3000 (standard CR123A). Takes effect on next report. Example:

battery_voltage_range : min : 2850 max : 3000

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

The sensor will be considered "off" within the set distance. Press the device button right before changing this value (this press triggers an "action: single" event).. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 10mm , 20mm , 30mm .