Aqara MCCGQ13LM
|Model
|MCCGQ13LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Door and window sensor P1
|Exposes
|contact, tamper, battery, voltage, detection_distance, action
|Picture
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. If this doesn't work, after starting the pairing process with the long press, keep short pressing the button approximately once a second until the interview process is finished.
Battery
Uses a CR123A battery
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
battery_voltage_range: Custom battery voltage range in mV (0% to 100%). Both min and max are required (min < max). Default: 2850-3000 (standard CR123A). Takes effect on next report. Example:
battery_voltage_range:
min: 2850 # 0% voltage threshold in mV
max: 3000 # 100% voltage threshold in mV
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Detection distance (enum)
The sensor will be considered "off" within the set distance. Press the device button right before changing this value (this press triggers an "action: single" event).. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
10mm,
20mm,
30mm.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single.