Xiaomi MCCGQ12LM
|Model
|MCCGQ12LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara T1 door & window contact sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery, voltage, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join, but the interview process may not finish. If that happens, keep doing short presses to the reset button to keep the light flashing, until the interview process finishes successfully.
Recommendation
If the contact is being made via a horizontal slide (e.g. the sensor is placed at the top of a sliding door), the sensor may provide three or more messages with conflicting states. To get around this issue, consider using the
debounce option in your device specific configuration.
E.g. (devices.yaml)
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_sensor
debounce: 1
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.