# Xiaomi MCCGQ12LM

Model MCCGQ12LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara T1 door & window contact sensor Exposes contact, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join, but the interview process may not finish. If that happens, keep doing short presses to the reset button to keep the light flashing, until the interview process finishes successfully.

If the contact is being made via a horizontal slide (e.g. the sensor is placed at the top of a sliding door), the sensor may provide three or more messages with conflicting states. To get around this issue, consider using the debounce option in your device specific configuration.

E.g. (devices.yaml)

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_sensor debounce : 1

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .