# Xiaomi MCCGQ01LM

Model MCCGQ01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description MiJia door & window contact sensor Exposes battery, contact, voltage, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4039GL, Xiaomi YTC4005CN, Xiaomi YTC4015CN, Xiaomi ZHTZ02LM

Uses a CR1632 battery

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). The reset button is the small hole in the side of the device - you will need a pin or needle to push into the small hole. After this the device will automatically join.

# Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here open in new window.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.