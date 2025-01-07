Manhot MB60L-ZG-ZT-TY

ModelMB60L-ZG-ZT-TY
VendorManhot
DescriptionSmart blinds motor
Exposesbattery, cover (state, position), set_limits, motor_direction, tilt_mode, child_lock
PictureManhot MB60L-ZG-ZT-TY

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Set limits (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the set_limits property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_limits": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down, reset.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor Steering. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, reversed.

Tilt mode (binary)

Step movement. Value can be found in the published state on the tilt_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON tilt mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.