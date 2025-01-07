Manhot MB60L-ZG-ZT-TY
|Model
|MB60L-ZG-ZT-TY
|Vendor
|Manhot
|Description
|Smart blinds motor
|Exposes
|battery, cover (state, position), set_limits, motor_direction, tilt_mode, child_lock
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Set limits (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
set_limits property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_limits": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down,
reset.
Motor direction (enum)
Motor Steering. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
reversed.
Tilt mode (binary)
Step movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
tilt_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON tilt mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.