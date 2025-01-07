Manhot MB60L-ZG-ZT-TY

Model MB60L-ZG-ZT-TY Vendor Manhot Description Smart blinds motor Exposes battery, cover (state, position), set_limits, motor_direction, tilt_mode, child_lock Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the set_limits property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_limits": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down , reset .

Motor Steering. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , reversed .

Step movement. Value can be found in the published state on the tilt_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON tilt mode is ON, if OFF OFF.