Profalux MAI-ZTP20

ModelMAI-ZTP20
VendorProfalux
DescriptionCover remote
Notes

Pairing

  1. With a paper clip, press one time on the R button on the back of the remote control
  2. Press the STOP button

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.