Profalux MAI-ZTP20

Model MAI-ZTP20 Vendor Profalux Description Cover remote Exposes battery, voltage Picture

With a paper clip, press one time on the R button on the back of the remote control Press the STOP button

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .