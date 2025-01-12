Tuya M9Pro

Model M9Pro Vendor Tuya Description Smart 4 gang switch, curtain, smart light or scene. 1x thermosat control Exposes switch (state), mode, name, scene_name, dimmer_name, dimmer_switch, curtain_name, curtain_switch, power_on_behavior, show_weather, backlight, show_screen, thermostat, thermostat_name, scene_switch, temperature_1, condition_1, action Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Switch 1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene , smart_light , curtain .

Switch 2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene , smart_light , curtain .

Switch 3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene , smart_light , curtain .

Switch 4 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene , smart_light , curtain , thermostat .

Name for Switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Scene name for switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Scene name for switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Scene name for switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Scene name for switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Smart Light name for switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Smart Light name for switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Smart Light name for switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Smart Light name for switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Smart Light - toggle switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_switch_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_switch_l1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON dimmer switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Smart Light - toggle switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_switch_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_switch_l2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON dimmer switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Smart Light - toggle switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_switch_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_switch_l3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON dimmer switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Smart Light - toggle switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_switch_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_switch_l4": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON dimmer switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Curtain name for switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Curtain name for switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Curtain name for switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Curtain name for switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Curtain - toggle switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_switch_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_switch_l1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON curtain switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Curtain - toggle switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_switch_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_switch_l2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON curtain switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Curtain - toggle switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_switch_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_switch_l3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON curtain switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Curtain - toggle switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_switch_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"curtain_switch_l4": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON curtain switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Whole panel override.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Show time and weather (on) or just switch names (off). Value can be found in the published state on the show_weather property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"show_weather": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON show weather is ON, if OFF OFF.

Button LED backlights. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Screen display mode. Value can be found in the published state on the show_screen property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"show_screen": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: motion , on_press , on .

Thermostat - toggle switch. Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON thermostat is ON, if OFF OFF.

Name for Thermostat (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Scene Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_1 , switch_2 , switch_3 , switch_4 , switch_5 , switch_6 , switch_7 , switch_8 , switch_9 .

Temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -65 and the maximum value is 99 .

Weather condition. Value can be found in the published state on the condition_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"condition_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sunny , heavy_rain , cloudy , sandstorm , light_snow , snow , freezing_fog , rainstorm , shower , dust , spit , sleet , yin , freezing_rain , rain , fog , heavy_shower , heavy_snow , heavy_downpour , blizzard , hailstone , snow_shower , haze , thunder_shower .