Tuya M9Pro
|Model
|M9Pro
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart 4 gang switch, curtain, smart light or scene. 1x thermosat control
|Exposes
|switch (state), mode, name, scene_name, dimmer_name, dimmer_switch, curtain_name, curtain_switch, power_on_behavior, show_weather, backlight, show_screen, thermostat, thermostat_name, scene_switch, temperature_1, condition_1, action
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
Switch 1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene,
smart_light,
curtain.
Mode (enum, l2 endpoint)
Switch 2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene,
smart_light,
curtain.
Mode (enum, l3 endpoint)
Switch 3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene,
smart_light,
curtain.
Mode (enum, l4 endpoint)
Switch 4 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene,
smart_light,
curtain,
thermostat.
Name (text, l1 endpoint)
Name for Switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Name (text, l2 endpoint)
Name for Switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Name (text, l3 endpoint)
Name for Switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Name (text, l4 endpoint)
Name for Switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l1 endpoint)
Scene name for switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l2 endpoint)
Scene name for switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l3 endpoint)
Scene name for switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l4 endpoint)
Scene name for switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Dimmer name (text, l1 endpoint)
Smart Light name for switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Dimmer name (text, l2 endpoint)
Smart Light name for switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Dimmer name (text, l3 endpoint)
Smart Light name for switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Dimmer name (text, l4 endpoint)
Smart Light name for switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Dimmer switch (binary, l1 endpoint)
Smart Light - toggle switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_switch_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_switch_l1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON dimmer switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Dimmer switch (binary, l2 endpoint)
Smart Light - toggle switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_switch_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_switch_l2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON dimmer switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Dimmer switch (binary, l3 endpoint)
Smart Light - toggle switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_switch_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_switch_l3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON dimmer switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Dimmer switch (binary, l4 endpoint)
Smart Light - toggle switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmer_switch_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmer_switch_l4": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON dimmer switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Curtain name (text, l1 endpoint)
Curtain name for switch 1 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Curtain name (text, l2 endpoint)
Curtain name for switch 2 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Curtain name (text, l3 endpoint)
Curtain name for switch 3 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Curtain name (text, l4 endpoint)
Curtain name for switch 4 (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Curtain switch (binary, l1 endpoint)
Curtain - toggle switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_switch_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_switch_l1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON curtain switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Curtain switch (binary, l2 endpoint)
Curtain - toggle switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_switch_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_switch_l2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON curtain switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Curtain switch (binary, l3 endpoint)
Curtain - toggle switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_switch_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_switch_l3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON curtain switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Curtain switch (binary, l4 endpoint)
Curtain - toggle switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_switch_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_switch_l4": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON curtain switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Whole panel override.. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power-on behavior (enum, l1 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power-on behavior (enum, l2 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power-on behavior (enum, l3 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power-on behavior (enum, l4 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Show weather (binary)
Show time and weather (on) or just switch names (off). Value can be found in the published state on the
show_weather property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"show_weather": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON show weather is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Backlight (binary)
Button LED backlights. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Show screen (enum)
Screen display mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
show_screen property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"show_screen": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
motion,
on_press,
on.
Thermostat (binary)
Thermostat - toggle switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON thermostat is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Thermostat name (text)
Name for Thermostat (max 8 chars displayed). Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene switch (enum)
Scene Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_1,
switch_2,
switch_3,
switch_4,
switch_5,
switch_6,
switch_7,
switch_8,
switch_9.
Temperature 1 (numeric)
Temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-65 and the maximum value is
99.
Condition 1 (enum)
Weather condition. Value can be found in the published state on the
condition_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"condition_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
sunny,
heavy_rain,
cloudy,
sandstorm,
light_snow,
snow,
freezing_fog,
rainstorm,
shower,
dust,
spit,
sleet,
yin,
freezing_rain,
rain,
fog,
heavy_shower,
heavy_snow,
heavy_downpour,
blizzard,
hailstone,
snow_shower,
haze,
thunder_shower.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_0,
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8.