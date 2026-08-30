TuYa M9-zigbee-SL

Model M9-zigbee-SL Vendor Tuya Description Smart Switch (4 gang + 4 scene) with neutral wire and motion sensing Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, switch_mode, light_mode, backlight_mode, presence, delay, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"} , {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"} , {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l7 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l7": "ON"} , {"state_l7": "OFF"} or {"state_l7": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l8 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l8": "ON"} , {"state_l8": "OFF"} or {"state_l8": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_mode_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_mode_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , scene .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , on , off , flash .

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

light off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is sec .