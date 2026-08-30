Tuya M9-zigbee-SL
|Model
|M9-zigbee-SL
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart Switch (4 gang + 4 scene) with neutral wire and motion sensing
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, switch_mode, light_mode, backlight_mode, presence, delay, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l7 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l7 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l7": "ON"},
{"state_l7": "OFF"} or
{"state_l7": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l8 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l8 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l8": "ON"},
{"state_l8": "OFF"} or
{"state_l8": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Power-on behavior (enum, l1 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l2 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l3 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l4 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l5 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l6 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l7 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power-on behavior (enum, l8 endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Switch mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l2 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l3 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l4 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l5 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l6 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l7 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Switch mode (enum, l8 endpoint)
Sets the mode of the switch to act as a switch or as a scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_mode_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_mode_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
scene.
Light mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l2 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l3 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l4 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l5 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l6 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l7 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Light mode (enum, l8 endpoint)
'Sets the indicator mode of l1. Normal: Orange while off and white while on. On: Always white. Off: Always orange. Flash: Flashes white when triggered. Note: Orange light will turn off after light off delay, white light always stays on. Light mode updates on next state change.'. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
on,
off,
flash.
Backlight mode (binary)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Delay (numeric)
light off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
sec.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8.