Zigbee2MQTT

BYUN M415-5C

ModelM415-5C
VendorBYUN
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, linkquality
PictureBYUN M415-5C

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.