Heiman M1-PE

ModelM1-PE
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart occupancy sensor
Exposesbattery, occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, fault_state, identify, unoccupied_delay, detection_range, repeated_reporting_duration, illuminance_threshold, pir_sensitivity_level, work_mode, learning_control, learning_state, work_indicator, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count
PictureHeiman M1-PE

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Target distance (numeric)

The distance of target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_distance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is meter(s).

Fault state (text)

device fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Unoccupied delay (numeric)

occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the unoccupied_delay property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"unoccupied_delay": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Detection range (composite)

radar detection range. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": {"min_range": VALUE, "max_range": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_range": ""}.

  • min_range (numeric): Minimum detection range of radar unit is cm
  • max_range (numeric): The maximum detection range of the radar unit is cm

Repeated reporting duration (numeric)

occupied repeated reporting duartion, 65535 indicates forever. Value can be found in the published state on the repeated_reporting_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"repeated_reporting_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"repeated_reporting_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535. The unit of this value is minute(s).

Illuminance threshold (numeric)

when the illuminance exceeds the threshold, it activates local linkages.. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is lx.

Pir sensitivity level (enum)

The sensitivity of PIR Sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pir_sensitivity_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Work mode (enum)

occupany sensor work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: pir, radar, pir_and_radar.

Learning control (enum)

Radar learning mode, please wake up the device first.. Value can be found in the published state on the learning_control property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learning_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start, reset.

Learning state (enum)

radar learning state. Value can be found in the published state on the learning_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"learning_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not, learning, completed, failed.

Work indicator (binary)

Enable/disable the indicator on product. Value can be found in the published state on the work_indicator property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_indicator": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals On work indicator is ON, if Off OFF.

Reported packages (numeric)

for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the reported_packages property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reported_packages": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000.

Rejoin count (numeric)

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the rejoin_count property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rejoin_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000.

Reboot count (numeric)

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rebooted.. Value can be found in the published state on the reboot_count property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reboot_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000.