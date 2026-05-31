Heiman M1-PE

Model M1-PE Vendor Heiman Description Smart occupancy sensor Exposes battery, occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, fault_state, identify, unoccupied_delay, detection_range, repeated_reporting_duration, illuminance_threshold, pir_sensitivity_level, work_mode, learning_control, learning_state, work_indicator, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

The distance of target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_distance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is meter(s) .

device fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the unoccupied_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"unoccupied_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

radar detection range. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": {"min_range": VALUE, "max_range": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_range": ""} .

min_range (numeric): Minimum detection range of radar unit is cm

(numeric): Minimum detection range of radar unit is cm max_range (numeric): The maximum detection range of the radar unit is cm

occupied repeated reporting duartion, 65535 indicates forever. Value can be found in the published state on the repeated_reporting_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"repeated_reporting_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"repeated_reporting_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is minute(s) .

when the illuminance exceeds the threshold, it activates local linkages.. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is lx .

The sensitivity of PIR Sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pir_sensitivity_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

occupany sensor work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: pir , radar , pir_and_radar .

Radar learning mode, please wake up the device first.. Value can be found in the published state on the learning_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learning_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , reset .

radar learning state. Value can be found in the published state on the learning_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"learning_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not , learning , completed , failed .

Enable/disable the indicator on product. Value can be found in the published state on the work_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"work_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals On work indicator is ON, if Off OFF.

for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the reported_packages property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reported_packages": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the rejoin_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rejoin_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .