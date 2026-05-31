Heiman M1-PE
|Model
|M1-PE
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart occupancy sensor
|Exposes
|battery, occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, fault_state, identify, unoccupied_delay, detection_range, repeated_reporting_duration, illuminance_threshold, pir_sensitivity_level, work_mode, learning_control, learning_state, work_indicator, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Target distance (numeric)
The distance of target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_distance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
meter(s).
Fault state (text)
device fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fault_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Unoccupied delay (numeric)
occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
unoccupied_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"unoccupied_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Detection range (composite)
radar detection range. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": {"min_range": VALUE, "max_range": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_range": ""}.
min_range(numeric): Minimum detection range of radar unit is cm
max_range(numeric): The maximum detection range of the radar unit is cm
Repeated reporting duration (numeric)
occupied repeated reporting duartion, 65535 indicates forever. Value can be found in the published state on the
repeated_reporting_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"repeated_reporting_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"repeated_reporting_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
minute(s).
Illuminance threshold (numeric)
when the illuminance exceeds the threshold, it activates local linkages.. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Pir sensitivity level (enum)
The sensitivity of PIR Sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_sensitivity_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pir_sensitivity_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_sensitivity_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Work mode (enum)
occupany sensor work mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"work_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
pir,
radar,
pir_and_radar.
Learning control (enum)
Radar learning mode, please wake up the device first.. Value can be found in the published state on the
learning_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"learning_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
reset.
Learning state (enum)
radar learning state. Value can be found in the published state on the
learning_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"learning_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not,
learning,
completed,
failed.
Work indicator (binary)
Enable/disable the indicator on product. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"work_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"work_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
On work indicator is ON, if
Off OFF.
Reported packages (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reported_packages property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reported_packages": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Rejoin count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rejoin_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rejoin_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Reboot count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rebooted.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reboot_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reboot_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.